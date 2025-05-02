Trump's 'Grinch' comments about families affording dolls for children slammed

Donald Trump has been slammed online, been called “out of touch” and compared to the Grinch over his comments on families being able to afford toys for their children.

Speaking on Wednesday (April 30), Trump said that tariffs mean fewer and more expensive products in the US.

He said that US children might “have two dolls instead of 30 dolls”.

Trump said: “You know, somebody said, ‘Oh, the shelves are going to be open. Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls. So maybe the two dolls will cost a couple bucks more than they would normally.”

Since the comments were made, Trump’s sentiments have been criticised online – with some comparing him to the Grinch.

Bernie Sanders hit out at the comments and claimed that ‘out of touch’ figures like Trump had no idea about the experiences of everyday working people.

Another wrote: “The guy is out here literally running on the platform of the Grinch.”

It comes amid reports that hundreds of toymakers have canceled orders since Trump imposed hefty tariffs on China, raising the prospect of a nightmare before Christmas.

Earlier this month, Trump imposed a 145 percent levy on China — which is responsible for producing 80 percent of all toys and 90 percent of Christmas goods sold in America, according to the New York Times. Now, smaller toy manufacturers have said they’ve been forced to cancel orders due to the markups.

Why not read…

Donald Trump says he 'would like to be Pope'

Trump tries to blame Biden for the economy: 'Beyond parody'

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up