Trump tries to blame Biden for the economy: 'Beyond parody'

President Donald Trump has yet again claimed Joe Biden is to blame for the state of the economy, shoving the blame off of his tariffs and on to his predecessor.

The Labour Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis has found the economy shrank by 0.3 percent during the first quarter, the first drop in three years.

Trump was asked by the press how he could pin this drop on Biden now, as his tariffs continue to disrupt businesses and their supply chains, when in the weeks before he took office he frequently claimed credit for stock market highs.

Trump's latest comments were criticised online, with one calling them "beyond parody".

