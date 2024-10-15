Donald Trump has a major slip-up after telling his supporters to go out and vote on “January 5th” – two months after polling day.

As November’s US presidential election approaches, much has been discussed about the mental fitness of the Republican candidate Trump – and the controversial former president did nothing to help dispel any concerns after telling supporters at a town hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania, to go out and vote… in January.

Trump was busy boasting about his poll numbers when he made the blatant error about the election date, which will take place on Tuesday 5 November, while some states have implemented early voting, which is already open.

“I’ll tell you, if everything works out, if everybody gets out on January 5th, or before. You know, it used to be, you’d have a date. Today, you can vote two months before, probably three months after. They don’t know what the hell they’re doing.

“But we’re gonna straighten it all out. We’re gonna straighten that out, too. We’re gonna straighten our election process out, too. That’s gotta be important also.”

On X/Twitter, many people said the same thing about Trump’s glaring error as he attempts to become the leader of one of the most powerful nations in the world.

“Personally I want a president who knows when Election Day is… but go ahead y’all you heard him you can vote for him on January 5th,” one person wrote.

Another said: “With luck, he will convince enough MAGAs to wait till Jan 5 to cast their votes.”

Someone else wrote: “Dear MAGAs: Trump wants you to remember to vote on January 5.”

The mistake comes after Trump’s attempts to discredit mail-in votes , in an effort to delegitimise the result of the 2020 election which he lost to Joe Biden, have seen a U-turn as his campaign has begun to encourage his supporters to cast their votes by mail.

