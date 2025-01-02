Donald Trump doesn't hold back as Joe Biden believes he would have won election

Outgoing president, Joe Biden, is recently reported to believe he would have won the 2024 US election if he carried on as the Democratic candidate.

These comments were put to Donald Trump, the Republican candidate who beat Kamala Harris in November, and he didn't hold back about his former rival's remarks.

Biden was due to battle Trump through 2024 as both bid for a second term in office but Biden pulled out fairly early on in the campaign following a disastrous TV debate in June when many questioned his capability and suitability to run again.

A few weeks later, he did indeed step aside and endorsed Harris to be the Democrat candidate to take on Trump - she lost when America went to the polls on 5 November.

But, Biden reportedly backed himself if he were to stay in the race.

This was put to Trump at a Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party by reporters.

And, as you'd expect, he immediately shut it down.

"Well, he was way behind, he would've really, I assume, not had a chance," Trump said.

"I wish him well. He had a chance to do it in the debate and that didn't work out too well for him. That was, I guess, the reason that really led to his downfall.'

Reports claim Biden admitted he "screwed up" the debate.

