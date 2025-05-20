Trump slammed after claiming Joe Biden has 'stage 9' cancer in bizarre rant

Just hours after posting a tribute , Donald Trump has been slammed on social media for making comments about Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis – before bragging about his own cognitive test scores.

On Sunday (18 May), it was confirmed that former president Joe Biden had been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

Tributes poured in from all sides of the political spectrum . However, Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, was heavily criticised for social media posts he made about Biden’s cancer diagnosis. The 47-year-old was slammed as “vile” for sharing a conspiracy theory about Biden and his health.

Speaking on Monday, Trump referenced Biden’s diagnosis and used it to question his ability to lead the US.

Taking questions from reporters during a law enforcement event at the White House, Trump said: "I think it’s very sad. Actually, I’m surprised that, you know, the public wasn’t notified a long time ago because to get to stage 9, that’s a long time. I just had my physical.”

In reality, Biden has stage 4 cancer with a Gleason score of 9. Gleason scores reflect how aggressive and fast growing cancers are.

Trump continued: “I think the doctor said he’s just fine, and it’s turned out that’s not so — it’s very dangerous. Look, this is no longer politically correct. This is dangerous for our country.”

He went on to say that “somebody is not telling the facts” about the cancer diagnosis, adding: “That’s a big, that’s a big problem.”









The comments were criticised online. The Call to Activism account wrote: "MAJOR BREAKING: In a cruel and clueless moment, Trump says Biden’s cancer surprised him because it takes a long time to 'get to stage 9' cancer. Cancer goes to stage 4. Then he brags he 'aced' his cognitive test. Is Trump the dumbest president alive?"

The Canada Hates Trump account added: "Still f***ing stunned this Stage 9 brain-dead dipshit got elected again (allegedly). What a fucking clown show."

JoJoFromJerz added: "Donald Trump has stage 9 stupid."









Elsewhere, JD Vance also questioned whether former president Biden was capable when he was in office after his recent cancer diagnosis.

Vance said: "You can separate the desire for him to have the right health outcome with the recognition that whether is it was doctors or whether there were staffers around the former president, I don't think he was able to do a good job for the American people."

