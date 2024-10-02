Donald Trump seriously believes he is 'an environmentalist' and gets roasted for it

On the same day the two Vice Presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz went head-to-head in a televised debate, Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump was on the campaign trail himself.

His tour on October 1 saw him make speeches across Wisconsin, in Waunakee and Milwaukee.

But during a speech in the latter, Trump made the claim he's an "environmentalist" and has a number of "environmental awards".

Bear in mind at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on Sunday (September 29), he described climate change as "one of the greatest scams" after Hurricane Helene devastated parts of southeast America.

"Global warming wasn't working because the planet's actually gotten a little bit cooler recently but climate change covers everything," Trump said.

"It can rain, it can be dry, it can be hot, it can be cold, climate change, everything is... Look, and I'm, I believe I'm really an environmentalist.

"I've got environmental awards but I want clean, beautiful air and clean, beautiful water, that's all. Crystal clean water."

Social media users were quick to react in the comments on the viral post.

One person said: "If aliens landed he would say, 'I knew they were coming, I'm actually very knowledgeable about them. They like me a lot.'"

Another pointed out: "The environment and climate are different things."

One joked: "LOL how about the liar liar award?"

Another shared a gif of Trump as a weatherman with the caption: "This guy lol."

One commented: "He always starts rambling about pollution when climate change is brought up. Yes let's clean the planet but also let's pay attention to extreme weather events that are literally killing people and destroying towns."

Another said they can't take any more "tomfoolery".

One described him as a "mess".

Another questioned the "environmental award" comment.

"The genius himself..." one quipped.

And another simply pleaded to "make it stop".

