Trump snaps 'quiet, piggy' at female reporter over Epstein questioning

US president Donald Trump snapped at a female reporter and shouted, “quiet, piggy” after she questioned him over the Jeffrey Epstein files scandal .

The tense and shocking exchange took place on 14 November onboard Air Force One on a flight from Washington D.C. to Mar-a-Lago in Florida, as Trump was asked by the press gaggle about the then recently-released Epstein emails , in which his name was mentioned, and about the Epstein files more broadly.

Trump denies any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

In one email that was sent to the now-convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell by Epstein in 2011 read: “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.”

Another email from 2018 saw Epstein telling former White House Counsel Kathryn Ruemmler, “I know how dirty Donald is”, which itself sparked a new nickname for Trump .

It was in response to questioning around these emails and additional files that Trump appeared to snap at the reporter and point a finger in her face.

The reporter off-camera could be heard asking Trump, “If there’s nothing incriminating in the files, sir”.

But, before she could finish her question, Trump snapped: “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.”

- YouTube youtu.be

“Pointing the finger and saying ‘Quiet, quiet Piggy’. Despicable, disgusting, unhinged and disgraceful,” wrote one horrified viewer.

Another asked: “This dude really said ‘quiet piggy’ and the other reporters said nothing? What planet are we on?”

Someone else argued: “Repugnant. Even if you agree with his policies, it’s still so crude and unbecoming. A disgraceful example of a human being.”

One person wrote: “Well, there you go...this is America's president with an unscripted response.”

Another critic suggested: “America is no longer a serious country: The commander-in-chief uses a schoolyard epithet to respond to a reporter — and woman — who asks a legitimate question.”

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings