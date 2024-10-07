Donald Trump was bothered by a fly on stage again during a campaign rally, which prompted him to bizarrely compare himself to the "aggressive" insect.

The former president took to the stage at Juneau, Wisconsin on Sunday (October 6) where he could be seen attempting to swat it away.

"I don’t like flies. Get out of here fly. Never been a big fan of flies, you don't mind my bringing that up do you?" he asked the audience.

"Anyway, this is a very aggressive sucker. Like I’m going to be aggressive for our county, you can probably say," which prompted cheers from the crowd.

The clip has since been making rounds on X, formerly Twitter, where it has received more than 1.5m views.

It's not the first time a fly has interrupted Trump's rally, as the Republican presidential candidate made headlines when he suddenly changed the topic to a fly buzzing near his lectern when making a speech at Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin on Saturday (September 28).



“Oh there’s a fly,” Trump said. “I wonder where the fly came from?”

Someone in the crowd shouted "Kamala" and Trump then added: "See, two years ago, I wouldn’t have had a fly up here. You’re changing rapidly. We can’t take it any longer."

Meanwhile, back in 2020, Trump's former Vice President Mike Pence was debating Kamala Harris when a fly famously landed on his head which sparked plenty of memes at the time.

