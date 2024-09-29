Donald Trump goes on odd tangent after noticing a fly during Wisconsin rally speech

Former President Donald Trump was giving a speech at a rally in Wisconsin when he suddenly (and oddly) changed the topic to a fly buzzing near his lectern.

The Republican presidential nominee had been talking about a hat to his crowd of supporters at Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin on Saturday (September 28) when the insect distracted and seemingly irritated him.

“Oh there’s a fly,” Trump said. “I wonder where the fly came from?”

"See, two years ago, I wouldn’t have had a fly up here. You’re changing rapidly. We can’t take it any longer.”



A cry of "Kamala" can be heard from one crowd member.

Trump then added: "See, two years ago, I wouldn’t have had a fly up here. You’re changing rapidly. We can’t take it any longer."

The clip was quickly shared on social media, as viewers were confused as to what exactly he was talking about, and some even questioned if it was a sign of the 78-year-old's cognitive decline.

One person asked: "What the actual hell does that even mean?"

"As someone who watched their grandmother slip into dementia I can tell you those two sentences are the exact way she would have talked about that fly," another person wrote.

"He's losing a debate without any other candidates there," someone else added.

MSNBC host and legal analyst Katie Phang also commented on the clip, saying "this is not normal.”

Other people also compared this to the time in 2020 when a fly landed on former Vice President Mike Pence's head during his 2020 debate with Kamala Harris.

















But this wasn't the only talking point from Trump's Wisconsin rally speech as he also made headlines after he called his presidential election opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris "mentally impaired".



" Joe Biden became mentally impaired. Kamala was born that way. She was born that way. And if you think about it, only a mentally disabled person could have allowed this to happen to our country," Trump said.

Also, if you were wondering what Trump would be up to right now if he wasn't campaigning for re-election, he shared his answer with the crowd.

“I will keep on fighting for you and for this country that we all love. That’s why I’m doing this,” he said.

“I tell you what, I had a good life before I did this. Nobody was shooting at me,” he joked referring to the previous assassination attempt on him back in July, as laughter could be heard from the audience.

Trump continued: “I had a hell of a life. Oh, those locations... I could’ve been sunbathing on the beach. You have never seen a body so beautiful. Much better than Sleepy Joe," taking a jab at President Joe Biden.

