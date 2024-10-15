Donald Trump claims Fox News ‘has totally lost its way’ - and there's one reason why

Former President Donald Trump has hit out at Fox News, accusing the network of being "weak and soft on the Democrats" after it announced Vice President Kamala Harris has agreed to a sit-down interview.

In a post to his social media platform Truth Social on Monday (October 14), Trump claimed Fox News anchor Bret Baier is too soft on the left.

"Lyin’ Kamala Harris has wisely chosen Bret Baier, of FoxNews, to do a much needed interview, because he is considered to be 'Fair & Balanced,' though often very soft to those on the 'cocktail circuit' Left," the Republican presidential nominee wrote.

“I would have preferred seeing a more hard hitting journalist, but Fox has grown so weak and soft on the Democrats, constantly polluting the airwaves with unopposed Kamala Representatives, that it all doesn’t matter anymore."

He added: “Hopefully, the people will understand on November 5th, and Early Voting. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

But it wasn't just Baier that was called out. In another post, Trump additionally had a go at several other Fox News personalities, including Neil Cavuto, Eric Shawn and Arthel Neville and also called Harris's spokesperson, Ian Sams, a "just a below average guy" and claimed he “virtually owns [Fox]".

"...but coupled with all of the other Harris Radical Left Democrat mouthpieces that Fox puts on (Richard Fowler, Patrick Murphy, “something” Wolf, Jessica Tarloff?), it has a very negative effect on the Election," the 78-year-old went on.

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, holds a town hall at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on October 14, 2024 in Oaks, Pennsylvania Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"Think of it, I spend an hour with the wonderful Maria Bartiromo, do a beautiful job, and then am followed up all day long by one-sided, negative Democrats, including Ian Sams, who virtually owns the Network."

Trump concluded: "It’s not worthwhile doing Interviews on Fox, because it all just averages out into NOTHING. FoxNews has totally lost its way!"

Meanwhile, Baier has shared that viewers can expect a pre-taped interview with Harris that has "minimal editing".

“There were no preconditions to get the interview,” Baier wrote in response to another user on X, formerly Twitter. “No one has the questions ahead of time — except me. No topic is off the table.”

“And if there is any editing – it will be very minimal for timing and will be editorially the same question and answer,” he wrote, adding, “we are pre taping the interview right before my live show Wednesday in Pa.”

After previously being scrutinised for a lack of sit-down interviews, Harris has since appeared on CNN, CBS’s 60 Minutes, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Howard Stern Show, ABC’s The View, and the Call Her Daddy podcast.

CNN denied its interview with Harris in August was edited, following accusations from Republicans.

Despite Trump's recent comments on Fox News, he was interviewed on Fox & Friends last month and is set to participate in a town hall hosted by the network.

