Donald Trump is a "danger" who should be "detained" before his trial, a legal analyst has said.

In an interview with SiriusXM, Glenn Kirschner – a former US Army prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst – warned of Trump and suggested he was a "threat", and that his fans are "a cult".

“I am concerned that the judges have not yet stepped up to address the danger, the ongoing danger, the demonstrated danger of Donald Trump to witnesses, to jurors, to prosecutors, to judges and to their families,” Kirschner said.

“I hope at some point the judges realise that Donald Trump is a danger to the community and he should be detained pending trial because that will begin to neutralise the threat, in part because you’ll take his megaphone away. I think we’re going to be having that conversation in the months to come.”

He added he had a "concern for Donald Trump because his reach is so broad, his followers are so rabid at times and so detached from reality. I’m sorry, this is a cult."

Trump has hurled social media attacks at prosecutors including special counsel Jack Smith, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

In August, Georgia officials said they’re investigating threats made to grand jurors who indicted Trump and 18 others last month.

