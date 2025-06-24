Trump accused of 'fan fiction' in self-congratulatory post about ceasefire

Critics have accused Donald Trump of writing his own “fan fiction” after a self-congratulatory post about an Israel- Iran ceasefire.

On Sunday (22 June), Trump ordered a missile strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities , embroiling the US in a conflict between Israel and Iran.

In the days after, strikes have continued to be exchanged between the two countries in the Middle East, with Iran launching missiles at a US military base in the region.

But, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump claimed he had brokered a “peace” deal between the two nations who he alleges came to him “almost simultaneously”. It came despite Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi saying no “agreement” had been made.

Trump wrote: “Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, ‘PEACE!’ I knew the time was NOW. The World, and the Middle East, are the real WINNERS!

“Both Nations will see tremendous LOVE, PEACE, AND PROSPERITY in their futures. They have so much to gain, and yet, so much to lose if they stray from the road of RIGHTEOUSNESS & TRUTH.

“The future for Israel & Iran is UNLIMITED, & filled with great PROMISE. GOD BLESS YOU BOTH!”

On X/Twitter, critics accused Trump of existing in an “alternate reality”.

“The guy is writing his own fan-fiction in real time...a complete alternate reality (where he is the star of everything). The problem is, the (dumb dumb) voters elected him to guide our foreign policy and control our nuclear weapons,” one argued.

Another said: “You can't make this stuff up.”

Someone else claimed: “Absolutely did not happen. This man doesn’t live in reality.”

Iranian state TV suggested Trump requested the ceasefire “in a begging-like manner”, but confirmed that a ceasefire deal had been struck.

However, within a matter of hours of the ceasefire coming into effect, both Iran and Israel have since violated it.

Leaving the White House for the NATO summit, Trump told reports Israel and Iran “don’t know what the f*** they’re doing”.

