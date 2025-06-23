Amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, the US Department of State has released a worldwide security warning for American nationals overseas, after the US became directly involved on Saturday by launching an unexpected attack on Iranian nuclear sites.

In a global alert issued on Sunday (22 June) and published on its website, the State Department advised all American citizens abroad to remain vigilant and exercise increased caution.

“The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East,” it said. “There is the potential for demonstrations against US citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises US citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution.”

The notice further advised that nonessential staff and family members of personnel at the US Embassy in Beirut should leave Lebanon “due to the volatile and unpredictable security situation in the region.”

While no evacuation flights were announced for other Americans in Lebanon, they were encouraged to depart using available commercial options.

The US Department of State urged individuals in Saudi Arabia and Turkey to exercise increased caution amid ongoing regional instability.

“Given reports of regional hostilities, the US Mission to Saudi Arabia has advised its personnel to exercise increased caution and limit non-essential travel to any military installations in the region,” it stated in its advisory for Saudi Arabia.

In its guidance for Turkey, the department noted that US personnel “have been cautioned to maintain a low profile and instructed to avoid personal travel to the US Consulate Adana consular district,” which encompasses the NATO airbase at Incirlik.

Last week, the US State Department issued a "do not travel" notice for Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank.

Travellers are encouraged to review the specific guidance for their intended destination on the Department of State’s official travel website here.

