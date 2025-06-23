MAGA criticised for 'hypocrisy' after celebrating Trump's Iran strikes

MAGA fanatics are being shamed for their hypocrisy over Donald Trump ’s Iran air strikes.

US president Trump took even his own vice president, JD Vance , by surprise when he ordered air strikes to be conducted on Iran’s nuclear facilities by the US military.

The action comes despite MAGA and Trump fans claiming that he would “end wars”, not start them, ahead of his reelection.

Resurfaced footage from October 2024 shows Tulsi Gabbard, a Trump endorser, claim that a vote for Kamala Harris was “a vote for war” and a vote for Trump was “to end wars”.

Gabbard claimed: “A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for Dick Cheney and it's a vote for war, more war, likely WW3 and nuclear war.

“A vote for Donald Trump is a vote for a man who wants to end wars, not start them.”

But that isn’t the only declaration from within the MAGA sphere that critics say has “aged like milk in the sun”.

Elsewhere, two posts on X/Twitter from the controversial far-right political commentator Laura Loomer, shared almost 18 months apart, show how much Trump supporters are willing to bend their alleged beliefs to defend his actions.

In the first tweet, posted on 29 January 2024, Loomer criticised Nikki Haley for allegedly calling on “the US to bomb Iran” and labelled Trump the “pro peace candidate”.

In the second tweet from 21 June 2025, Loomer thanked Trump for bombing Iran – exactly what she called out Haley for allegedly suggesting.

The posts were shared next to one another, with the poster writing: “It’s a cult”.

“A cult or the biggest hypocrites ever, all of them,” someone argued.

Another said: “I love how they keep putting their [feet] in their mouths.”

