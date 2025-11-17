In a recent tarmac exchange with a reporter, Donald Trump exploded when asked if his latest Epstein-files probe was really a “smoke screen,” and a way to deflect from criticism that he’s blocking key parts of the investigation.

Trump berated the reporter in response, telling her: "You're a terrible reporter, and fake news like you, they just keep bringing that up to deflect from the tremendous success of the Trump administration."



This comes after Trump's shock U-turn on the release of the files, which saw the president urge Republicans to vote for the release of the files in the House Representatives' scheduled vote on Tuesday (18 November).

