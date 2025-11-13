Donald Trump begged Republicans who voted to further the goal of releasing the Epstein files to change their minds, according to reports.

Despite pleading his innocence, US president Trump and the Trump administration have gone to extraordinary lengths to try and stop the files from coming out by trying to get Republicans to withdraw their names from the Epstein discharge petition, insiders say.

Trump scrambled on Tuesday (11 November) to stop the petition from succeeding by targeting Republican Lauren Boebert, allegedly, and phoned her in an attempt to get her to remove her name before it was too late.

It comes as Democrat Adelita Grijalva was finally sworn in to the US House of Representatives on Wednesday, after weeks of delay. With it, she became the required 218th vote that secured the Epstein discharge petition, which will now force a House vote that could compel the Justice Department to release the materials it has on Epstein.

All Democrats put their signatures on the petition, while just four Republicans added their names: Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace and Lauren Boebert.

On Wednesday, hours before the 218th signature was secured, Boebert was called to a meeting at the White House with top admin officials as well as Justice Department officials. It was reportedly held in the Situation Room – a room often used in times of crisis.

FBI director Kash Patel, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche were reported to be among the attendees of the meeting.

Boebert, who ultimately didn’t change her mind, wrote on X/Twitter: “I want to thank White House officials for meeting with me today. Together, we remain committed to ensuring transparency for the American people.”

The Trump administration’s last-ditch efforts to stop the petition were unsuccessful. As per House rules, no names can be added or withdrawn once the 218-signature threshold is reached.

Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, has indicated that he will look to hold the House vote next week.

“We’re going to put that on the floor for a full vote when we get back next week,” Johnson said.

Taking to X, Republican signee Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote: “Next week when everyone is forced to go on record to vote to release the Epstein files, I expect the number of Republicans to be a lot higher that actually vote yes.

“But remember the original 4.”

