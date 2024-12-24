Donald Trump rejected by his own Republican party for the second time in a week

Donald Trump has rather awkwardly been denied getting his own way by the Republican Party he represents - twice in the space of one week.

The US President-elect is looking ahead to his inauguration next year, but getting things through he wants specifically could be proving a lot trickier than he may have thought when he won the election last month.

The first was that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis resisted Trump's request for his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to go for the state's open Senate seat which Lara herself has since pulled out from.

And the other is that more than three dozen House Republicans have denied his request to include a debt ceiling hike in a government funding bill, reports HuffPost.

Not as simple as Trump thought it might be so far, perhaps? Even though he's already served a term as President and surely knows what to expect...

Donald Trump has been rejected by his own party twice in the space of a week / Rebecca Noble, Getty Images

Elsewhere, Trump recently appeared rattled after Democrats labelled Elon Musk 'President Musk' with 'Vice President Trump' at his side.

He's also got his sights firmly set on the US owning the country Greenland.

Musk recently put forward a revised spending bill after a previous one was opposed - but completely left out any funding for research into paediatric cancer which he has come under fire for.

And on a more light-hearted note, Trump sported a brand new hairstyle recently and the internet has been completely divided by it - some love it and some, as you can already imagine, have ridiculed him for it.

