A sweet video of former U.S. President Joe Biden has resurfaced and is going viral after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

In an interview from 2017 Biden appeared on The View comforting former US Senator John McCain's daughter Meghan after her father's cancer diagnosis.

Biden comforts her and talks about the close relationship her father and his son, who died of cancer in 2015, had shared telling her there was a lot of hope.

"Your dad took care of my Beau... Beau talked about your dads courage," he said.

