Adorable video resurfaces of new Hermione Granger actress Arabella Stanton as Matilda

An adorable video of Arabella Stanton, who has just been cast as Hermione Granger in the new HBO Harry Potter series, has resurfaced online and it turns out she's no stranger to the spotlight.

The 11-year-old actress played Matilda Wormwood in Matilda the Musical in London’s West End from 2023 to 2024 as well as the narrator in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s play Starlight Express.

Arabella joins Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter) and Alastair Stout (Ron Wesley) who auditioned alongside 32,000 young actors in an open casting call for the roles previously played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

