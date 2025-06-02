Trump
Donald Trump has been slammed for sharing a baseless conspiracy theory about his presidential predecessor Joe Biden.
In a baffling post on his social media platform Truth Social, President Trump appeared to support the bizarre suggestion that Biden was secretly “executed” in 2020, and ever since has been replaced by clones.
The post from a pro-Trump account also suggested that Democrats were unable to tell that “robotic engineered soulless mindless entities” were running the country apparently posing as Biden.
On Saturday night, Trump shared the conspiracy theory on his own page.
The post claimed: “There is no #JoeBiden - executed in 2020. #Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see. Democrats dont know the difference.”
Rather unsurprisingly, his post has been widely condemned online as people despair over the depths to which the presidential office appears to have fallen.
“Think about how low our political system has become - the president once again posts QAnon nonsense.
“This is the norm, not the exception.
“Trump’s communications include a constant stream of idiotic internet conspiracy posts.”
Another said: “Your President, America.”
Someone else wrote: “I really don't see how America comes back from this administration.
“Jesus wept…”
Another pointed out: “This is Presidential behavior now.”
One person added: “Remember when this would have ended someone’s political career?”
