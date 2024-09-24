Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump has blasted Jimmy Kimmel for his joke at the Oscars and called for Johnny Carson to return - who retired 30 years ago and died in 2005.

At a rally in Pennsylvania on September 23, Trump played a clip of Kamala Harris speaking about fracking to which Jimmy Fallon said: "Mamala Kamala just don't give a frack."

"He's not very funny," Trump said.

When speaking about when Fallon messed up his hair on The Tonight Show, which he later apologised about and Trump blasted him as "weak and pathetic" for during the rally, Trump said: "Where's Johnny Carson? Bring back Johnny.

"It made you appreciate the greatness of Johnny Carson."

Carson hosted The Tonight Show for 30 years - but retired in 1992 and died nearly 20 years ago.

Trump then took aim at Kimmel for a moment that happened during the Oscars.

Trump ripped into Kimmel on Truth Social while he was hosting the glitzy awards ceremony in March and Kimmel responded by reading out the post in full.

Johnny Carson pictured back in 1964 Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Kimmel said he was surprised Trump was still watching and said in one of the most viral moments of this year's Oscars: "Isn't it past your jail time?"

At the rally, Trump said: "The stupid guy goes up and just before the Best Picture of the Year, the show is almost over, they're waiting for the Best Picture of the Year, he gets up and he says... His wife said 'please don't do it, please darling don't go out', his manager said 'don't do it', 'I have to do it'.

"He goes out and reads my Truth to the entire audience right before the Best Picture and he reads the whole thing.

"And then I think he said something like 'ha ha ha, he thinks he bothers me' or some crap like that.

"I said 'he's one of the dumbest human beings ever', he said 'I've listened to his wife'... What a dope."

Trump then took aim at late night talk show hosts Kimmel, Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

"All three of them are bad," he said. "The hatred, it's supposed to be comedy, it's hatred, it's terrible."

And that was immediately after he labelled Kimmel "one of the dumbest human beings ever" and a "dope"...

