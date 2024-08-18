Donald Trump claims he's 'much better looking' than Kamala Harris during rally speech

Former President Donald Trump slammed Vice President Kamala Harris's economic policy, then made personal attacks on her appearance, claiming he's "much better looking".

The Republican nominee for the upcoming US election was at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Saturday (August 17) when the political talk somehow turned into a beauty contest.

Harris recently appeared on the cover of TIME magazine, which has been a talking point for Trump who earlier this week compared the drawing of his Democrat rival to "our great first lady Melania.”

During his latest rally, Trump spoke of the cover once again where he suggested the publication attempted unsuccessfully to photograph Harris and had no snaps of her.

The 78-year-old then compared Harris's drawing to Sophia Loren and Elizabeth Taylor.

"Time magazine doesn’t have a picture of her,” Trump said. “They have this unbelievable artist drawing her. And I said, ‘Is that Sophia Loren? Who might that be? Is that Elizabeth Taylor? Oh, they must be celebrating the great life and times of the magnificently beautiful Sophia Loren."



Elsewhere, a column in The Wall Street Journal by Peggy Noonan described Harris as beautiful - "You can't take a bad picture of her. Her beauty, plus the social warmth that all who have known her over the years speak of, combines to produce: radiance."

This appeared to irk Trump who brought this up too as he didn't mention Noonan by name but seemingly referred to her as a "Reagan speechwriter" who is "highly overrated".

"I read a so-called Republican who Ronald Reagan didn’t like, by the way, and she didn’t like him, but she got credit for being this Reagan speechwriter. Highly overrated. I don’t know anything about her. I don’t know her. Treated me badly. But that’s okay. She called it wrong. She’s called it wrong now for about eight years. But she said one thing that got me. She said Kamala has one big advantage. She’s a very beautiful woman. She’s a beautiful woman. So I decided to go back and reread the clause."

Trump then claimed: “I am much better looking than her. I’m a better-looking person than Kamala."

Quick to respond, Harris's campaign account Kamala HQ shared the clip of Trump and wrote: "Trump melts down over Kamala Harris being on the cover of TIME Magazine."

Here's how social media is reacting to the clip:

















Meanwhile, the former President also believes that Harris will be "easier" to debate than Biden who dropped out of the race in July.



"I look forward to debating her, by the way,” Trump said of his Democrat rival for The White House. “She'll be easier."

The two presidential nominees are set to meet in a televised debate for the first time next month (September 10) on ABC and is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

