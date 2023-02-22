Donald Trump is being called out for pure “political theatre” by The Lincoln Project after visiting residents in East Palestine, Ohio in the wake of the train derailment.

The former president went to the small town on Wednesday to hand out bottled water, canned food, and cleaning supplies while showing support for residents who fear for their health after hazardous chemicals leaked into the air, soil, and water.

Addressing people in a speech, Trump criticised the Biden Administration’s handling of the train derailment calling the lack of federal response a “betrayal.”

However, The Lincoln Project, a political action committee (PAC) formed by former and current moderate Republicans opposing Trump, pointed out the irony in Trump’s speech.

“Donald Trump spent four years demolishing rail safety protections at the expense of the health and safety of average Americans,” the organisation tweeted.

“His trip to East Palestine, Ohio today is purely political theatre and a sad attempt to mask his failures as a President. We won’t let him," The Lincoln Project added.

Attached to the tweet was a video outlining how the Trump administration rolled back on an Obama-era safety and environment regulation that was aimed at preventing railroad crashes while trains were carrying hazardous material.

In the video a narrator says, “As Donald Trump travels to East Palestine to Ohio today, let’s ask him one question, ‘why did he end the railroad regulations?’”

The regulation in question required more advanced breaks on trains carrying carcinogenic materials.

Given the information, many have accused Trump of using the train derailment in his favor by appearing helpful and empathetic toward residents.

The former president announced last year he plans to run again in 2024.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has been criticised for his slow reaction to the derailment with some accusing the Biden Administration of not providing federal aid.

Biden did call Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to offer federal assistance when needed.

DeWine indicated he declined the offer for now saying, “we will not hesitate to do that if we’re seeing a problem or anything, but I’m not seeing it.”

