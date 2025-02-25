The relationship between US president Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron – which the latter has previously described as “very direct” – has made countless headlines over the years, given their ongoing handshake battle and several other swipes from Macron at the Republican, both publicly and behind his back.

And when Macron learned he would have to work with Trump again following his win in November’s US election, the French president took to Twitter/X to congratulate the former Apprentice star, stating he was “ready to work together as we did for four years” before adding “with your convictions and mine”.

Trump, of course, has literal convictions – 34, to be exact.

Now, though, the pair have met in Washington D.C to discuss the continuing war in Ukraine and a potential peace deal.

Unsurprisingly, the encounter included a number of awkward moments, and if you fancy making your body fold in on itself with second-hand embarrassment, we’ve rounded them all up for you below…

1. The handshake battle continues…

As Macron stepped out of his car to greet Trump, the pair were seen smiling, but it was the French politician who “went on the offensive” and yanked the other person’s hand first.

Truly gripping gameplay.

2. The knee moment

But it wasn’t just handshakes this time, as Macron was also filmed giving a friendly pat on Trump’s right leg, only for the French president to prize Trump’s hand of his left leg when he tried to return the gesture.

Author Majid M Padellan summed the whole thing up best when he shared the video and wrote: “WTF is even happening here?”

We have no idea, Majid.

3. When Macron called Russia the “aggressor” in the war





On the topic of compensation for the war, Macron told reporters: “I support the idea of Ukraine, first, being compensated, because they are the ones that lose a lot of their fellow citizens, and they’re being destroyed by this attack.

“Second, all of this will be paid for … not by Ukraine, but by Russia, because they were the ones to aggress.”

And while Macron attacked Putin, Trump sat and listened with a stern look on his face, before bringing about the next awkward moment…

4. The “real-time” Macron fact-check

Responding to Macron’s remarks about compensation and Russian aggression, Trump added: “Just so you understand, Europe is loaning the money to Ukraine. They’re getting their money back.”

This was met with the French president placing his hand on Trump’s right arm, before clarifying: “We paid. We paid 60 per cent of the total effort.”

5. Handshake 2.0

And in the White House, we witnessed yet another handshake between the two, comprising Trump attempting to grab Macron’s left arm, only for him to get hold of the Republican’s hand and engage in a rather unusual handshake.

6. Macron’s visible amusement when Trump is asked if he would label Vladimir Putin a “dictator”:

As mentioned previously, Trump received widespread condemnation earlier this month when he said Zelensky was a “dictator” (wrong) and that Ukraine “started” the war in its own country (also wrong), and when answering questions from the media, one reporter asked if Trump would use the same word to describe Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Trump replied: “I don’t use those words lightly. We’re going to see how it all works out - let’s see what happens.

“I think we have a chance of a really good settlement between various countries.”

And while all that was happening, Macron was seen holding back laughter.

7. Handshake: The third

And at the end of their joint press conference after their meeting, Macron went in for another firm handshake which, again, prevented Trump from performing his sharp tug to assert dominance.

One Twitter/X user wrote that the moment was part of a “masterclass” from Macron in “running circles” around the US president.

Next to visit Trump in the White House will be UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, who will meet with the US president on Thursday.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.