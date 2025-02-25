An AI-generated video of US President Donald Trump sucking on Elon Musk ’s toes was broadcast on televisions inside government buildings by hackers.

Since taking office last month, Trump has appointed Elon Musk as the head of the new government department, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), controversially giving the tech billionaire some unbelievable powers and access to extremely sensitive information.

On Monday (24 February), TVs and other screens in the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in Washington D.C. were hacked and started playing a horrifying deepfake video depicting Trump enthusiastically kissing and sucking Musk’s toes for around five minutes. Text overlaying the footage read: “Long live the real king.”

The New York Times said that the reportedly AI-generated clip played on a loop on screens throughout the building and coincided with the arrival of employees back into the office after Trump ended remote working for federal workers.

This morning at Dept of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) HQ in DC as mandatory return to office began, this video played on loop for ~5 mins on screens throughout the building, per agency source. Building staff couldn’t figure out how to turn it off so sent people to every floor to unplug TVs.



[image or embed]

— Marisa Kabas (@marisakabas.bsky.social) 24 February 2025 at 14:51

Reports say building staff were unable to figure out how to turn the footage off and were forced to unplug the screens to stop the clip from playing.

It comes just days after Musk’s DOGE sent out a “ cruel and disrespectful ” email that essentially told government employees to justify their jobs.

The email demanded that federal workers outline five achievements they made in the last week – failure to reply, it said, would result in them losing their jobs.

Social media users got creative when they realised anyone could get in touch with DOGE at the email address. Elsewhere, Musk was labelled as a “ d**k ” by a Minnesota senator amid the email row.

Neither Musk nor Trump have responded to the video.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings