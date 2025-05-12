You know US President Donald Trump is in trouble when even one of his staunchest supporters - far-right MAGA activist Laura Loomer - is critical of his decision to accept a Boeing 747 from Qatar as a “gift” to be used as the next Air Force One.

The gift, first reported by ABC News on Sunday, was confirmed by Trump in a post to his Truth Social platform later that day.

He wrote: “So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane.

“Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!! MAGA.”

Trump critics soon condemned the reports as a case of “corruption” and “bribery in plane sight” (yes, they made a pun), but now even MAGA supporters are calling out the president for accepting the gift.

In particular, Loomer – who was already facing ridicule online for ranting about the appointment of a “woke Marxist pope” following the election of Cardinal Robert Prevost (Leo XIV) as the new pontiff – took to Twitter/X to state she was “so disappointed” by reports that Trump is gearing up to accept the gift.

She said: “I love President Trump. I would take a bullet for him. But, I have to call a spade a spade.

“We cannot accept a $400 million ‘gift’ from jihadists in suits … This is going to be such a stain on the admin if this is true.”

And the criticism has left one fellow Twitter/X user shocked that they “agree with Laura Loomer on something”:

“Apparently taking a massive bribe from Qatar isn’t popular,” commented Pod Save America co-host Tommy Vietor:

Republicans Against Trump, meanwhile, noted things must be pretty bad “when you lose Laura Loomer”:

Trump is set to visit Qatar this week as part of his first official foreign trip (excluding the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome last month), as well as visiting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The focus of the trip will be on “economic agreements”.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.