Trumps claims he's 'bringing religion back to America'

President Donald Trump has claimed he's bringing religion back to America after his controversial Easter message on Truth Social.

Posting to social media Trump said, “Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheme so hard to bring murderers, drug lords, dangerous prisoners, the mentally insane, and well-known MS 13 gang members and wife beaters back into our country."

Appearing at the White House annual Easter Egg roll, the President had a different tune, saying he wanted to bring the country together and that religion can be a way to do that.

