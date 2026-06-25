Donald Trump just can’t help but be charmed by Zohran Mamdani.

It seems that ever since February this year, when New York City Mayor Mamdani travelled to the White House and ‘played Trump like a fiddle’ with a series of newspaper mockups, the president is finding any excuse to talk about him – and in surprisingly positive ways.

Back then, Mamdani's team created a mock front page and headlines for Trump to look at to show what kind of headlines he could make if he approved new federal housing investments. Trump, of course, ate the whole thing up .

Trump also seems to have changed his tune since giving an interview in 2025 before the mayoral election where he said, before the mayoral election, that In particular, the Republican said he thinks he is a “much better looking person” than Mamdani .

Over more recent times, though, Trump seems to have grown some affection for him – and he’s now spoken about him again and called him “good looking”.

"He's a charming guy, a good looking guy,” Trump said when asked about Mamdani in front of the press in the Oval Office.

Trump added: "We talked... you can't raise taxes on people, you force people to leave your state or your city. They're leaving and most of them are going to Florida."

The moment sparked reaction on social media.

Commentator Mehdi Hasan wrote: "It’s insane how much Trump loves him."



One user pointed out that Trump had never spoken in such a way about JD Vance.

"It's so funny he can't even pretend to hate him," another added.

"He's so love sick," a user joked.

Speaking when the pair met in the Oval Office, Trump said of Mamdani: “I think you're going to have, hopefully, a really great mayor – the better he does, the happier I am,” the president said at the time.

“I will say there’s no difference in party. There’s no difference in anything, and we’re going to be helping him to make everybody’s dream come true, having a strong and very safe New York.”

However, Trump hasn’t always been complimentary, writing on Truth Social earlier this year: “Sadly, Mayor Mamdani is DESTROYING New York!” the president wrote on Truth Social late Thursday.

“It has no chance! The United States of America should not contribute to its failure. It will only get WORSE. The TAX, TAX, TAX Policies are SO WRONG. People are fleeing. They must change their ways, AND FAST. History has proven, THIS ‘STUFF’ JUST DOESN’T WORK.”

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