US president Donald Trump was back on 60 Minutes on Sunday, and waded into the upcoming New York mayoral election by attacking Democratic candidate and frontrunner Zohran Mamdani.

In particular, the Republican – so often described as having an “orange” face by critics – said he thinks he is a “much better looking person” than Mamdani.

The claim has since been ridiculed on social media, with political commentator Brian Krassenstein branding Trump “insane”:

“This is not a game he wants to play,” wrote YouTuber and podcaster Hemant Mehta:

Writer John DiLillo tweeted that the remarks were “the kind of thing Trump says when he knows someone is handsome as hell”:

And another Twitter/X user commented “who gonna tell him”:

The same 60 Minutes interview also saw Trump express a preference for independent candidate Andrew Cuomo to win this week’s election.

He said: “I’m not a fan of Cuomo one way or the other, but if it’s going to be between a bad Democrat and a communist, I’m gonna pick the bad Democrat all the time, to be honest with you.”

Mamdani describes himself as a democratic socialist, not a communist, and academics have denied that the 33-year-old is one based on the ideology’s definition.

While the Democratic candidate has not yet commented on Trump’s remarks about being “better looking” than him, Mamdani addressed the president’s preference for Cuomo by sarcastically congratulating his rival online.

“Congratulations, @AndrewCuomo. I know how hard you worked for this,” he said.

