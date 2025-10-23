Zohran Mamdani shuts down Andrew Cuomo in Mayoral debate: 'You're screwing this city'

New York Mayoral candidates wen't head to head in a fiery debate on Wednesday (October 22) as the election day looms.

Front runner Zohran Mamdani shut down many of opposition Andrew Cuomo's debate points including one on the state "screwing" the city.

Mamdani exclaimed "Who was running the state?! It was you," receiving an uproar of laughter at his reference to Cuomo's former position as Governor.

The election for the next mayor of New York City is scheduled for November 4, 2025.

