Trump reacts after message to Putin turns into a meme

President Donald Trump has said he's not happy with Vladimir Putin after message to the Russian President goes viral.

During a press conference at the Oval Office, Trump was asked about his recent post to Truth Social (April 24) in which he said "Vladimir STOP!" after Russian strikes hit Kyiv despite continued peace talks.

The internet cringed at the post with people claiming it sounded 'embarrassing and hilarious'.

When asked what he would do if a peace deal isn't made Trump said "I won't be happy, things will happen".

