Donald Trump is being mocked after claiming the crowd at his New Jersey rally was bigger than a Bruce Springsteen concert.

During a rally at the boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey, Springsteen seemed to be mentioned by Trump a lot considering 'The Boss' voted for Trump's opponent Joe Biden in 2020.

Claims by Trump and his team have stated that 80,000 to 100,000 people came to the rally, but other footage raises doubts towards these claims.

During the speech Trump said: "Is there anything better than a Trump rally? These liberal singers, they actually vote for me. You know, like Bruce Springsteen. We have a much bigger crowd than Bruce Springsteen. Right?"

Trump also claimed that Springsteen "actually" voted for Trump, as well as claiming he was certain to win New Jersey in November, despite the state being a Democratic stronghold since the Clinton era.

And whilst a large crowd definitely did turn out for the presumptive Republican nominee, the numbers seem to have been inflated, and Trump's team have seemingly failed to mention the many people that left whilst Trump was still talking.

The claim that the crowd consisted of up to 100,000 people also led many to compare photos of verified crowds of 70,000 - 100,000, with the photos circulating of the New Jersey rally.

One user compared a Taylor Swift concert to the photos of Trump's rally:

Whilst another had photos of an Obama rally and Trump's New Jersey rally side-by-side:

Trump's Springsteen comments were also considered a bold move to make in New Jersey, where Springsteen is from.

