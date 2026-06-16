The biggest reactions as the cost of the US-Iran settlement is revealed

JD Vance appeared to confirm reports that Iran will have access to a $300 billion fund to rebuild itself after being bombed during a war that the US started .

On Monday (15 June), US president Donald Trump announced a preliminary agreement between Iran and the US has been reached to end the violence and reopen the Strait of Hormuz – a vital shipping route that has been blocked due to the conflict, causing the cost of fuel and other goods to soar.

Details of the agreement remain hazy, but one aspect which has caught the attention of many Americans is the idea of a $300 billion dollar fund to Iran to help it rebuild if Tehran meets certain “obligations”.

Speaking to CBS, JD Vance confirmed: “That’s the sort of thing they could have access to, funded by the Gulf Coast Coalition, so long as they honor their end of the obligation.”

It is unclear what the “Gulf Coast Coalition” is and it seems many believe the US will be the ones fronting the bill. The public reaction was largely one of outrage.

Someone asked: “So, Trump is gonna give Iran $300 billion to open a strait that wasn’t closed, so long as they promise not build a nuke they didn’t have?

“Do I have that just about right?”

“BREAKING: United States becomes the first country in history to pay $300 billion to a country they defeated 50 times in one war,” another mocked.

Another account commented: “We spent over $70B bombing them. We will spend $300B to rebuild them. We lost this war, and now we will be funding Iran.”

Someone else claimed: “I knew Iran had won the war, but holy hell.”

One person suggested: “Trump is the first leader in history to ‘defeat’ a country 60 times, then be forced to pay them $300 BILLION.”

“$100B to bomb it $300B to fix it Taxpayers right now:” someone wrote and shared a GIF of a Leonardo DiCaprio character asking, “What the f**k is going on here?”

Another pointed out: “The ‘America first’ president btw.”

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