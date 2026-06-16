Trump’s 2020 tweet on Iran negotiations resurfaces and it’s aged horribly

A Donald Trump tweet from 2020 has resurfaced following news that a $300 billion reconstruction fund could be made available to Iran under the proposed peace deal with the US.

Vice President JD Vance spoke to CBS News on Monday (June 15) and said the $300 billion reconstruction fund will be available to Iran if Tehran upholds its 'obligations' in the deal.

Vance said: “Well, Ed, that’s the sort of thing they could have access to, funded by the Gulf Coast Coalition, so long as they honor their end of the obligation.”

With the president facing pushback on social media over the proposed $300 billion figure on social media, users have been focusing on a post from 2020 which saw Trump comment on negotiations with Iran.

The tweet in question comes from January 3, 2020, when Trump wrote: "Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation."

The Republicans Against Trump account commented: "There's ALWAYS a tweet."

It wasn't just the 2020 tweet that people returned to either. In 2015 Trump posted: "Message to Obama re: Iran: 'The worst thing you can possibly do in a deal is seem desperate to make it.' – The Art of the Deal."

It comes as Trump called the agreement with Iran a “great deal” – despite the fact CNN’s Nic Robertson pointed out that it's actually a Memorandum of Understanding which allows for a 60 day ceasefire during which the involved nations will discuss further peace details.

The memorandum was reached on June 14, and will be officially signed on June 19, which is when the president says the Strait of Hormuz will re-open. Despite the president congratulating himself for making “peace with Iran”, the current agreement does not include details on how, or whether, Iran will decommission its nuclear program; a critical component of lasting peace in the region, particularly between Iran and Israel.

The president said in a Truth Social post: “This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

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