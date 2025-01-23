Donald Trump has already failed to hold up one of his major election promises

Donald Trump has already failed to hold up one of his big election promises made about an important global issue.

While vying for votes in the November presidential election, Trump made the extraordinary claim that he would stop Russia’s war with Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office.

The war in Ukraine has now been ongoing for almost three years, after Russian troops invaded its neighbouring country on 24 February 2022, despite the efforts of politicians to bring it to an end.

But, as the war rages on three days after Trump assumed his office, it seems the president has failed to meet his own promise.

Trump, who has often boasted of his “very good relationship” with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin, said in a post on Truth Social that he has called on him to negotiate an end to the war and threatened to impose sanctions if he does not.

He said: “I’m going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE.”

Trump once again repeated the baseless claim that the war in Ukraine would not have started if he were president at the time.

Trump continued: “Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with! We can do it the easy way, or the hard way – and the easy way is always better. It’s time to ‘MAKE A DEAL.’ NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!”

Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said he would like to see the war ended in “100 days”, despite Trump’s assurances he would have it done in 24 hours.

The failure to deliver on his outlandish promise didn’t pass some people by.

“Donald Trump has FAILED to end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours of being in office, as he promised millions of Americans he would do. Trump is already breaking promises and it’s only been one day!” someone wrote on X/Twitter.

Another account shared a clip of Trump making the promise during a televised town hall in the run-up to the presidential election.

Journalist John Simpson added: “It’s 24 hours since Donald Trump was inaugurated. Wasn’t the Ukraine war going to be sorted out by now? In fact, it’s scarcely had a mention.”

