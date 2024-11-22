Vladimir Putin has threatened to bomb the UK after Ukraine used British-made missiles as part of its attack on targets in Russia in the ongoing war, which recently passed the 1,000 day mark.

As reported by Huffington Post, in an address to Russian people, Putin said: "We believe we have the right to use our weapons against military facilities of the countries that allow to use their weapons against our facilities.

"And in case of escalation of aggressive actions, we will respond resolutely in a mirror way."

His comments came a day after Ukraine fired British Storm Shadow missiles at Russia.

Putin also said he was willing to use a new ballistic missile to target the UK.

"In response to the use of American and British long-range weapons on 21 November of this year, the Russian armed forces launched a combined strike on one of the facilities of the Ukrainian defence industry," he said.



"One of the newest Russian medium-range missile systems was tested in combat conditions, in this case, with a ballistic missile in a non-nuclear hypersonic warhead."

When speaking about Russia's ballistic missile attack on Ukraine, Sir Keir Starmer's official spokesman said: "The reports coming out of Ukraine overnight are deeply concerning.

"If true, clearly this would be another example of depraved, reckless and escalatory behaviour from Russia and only strengthens our resolve."

Defence secretary John Healey added: "Since the illegal invasion of Ukraine began, Russia has consistently and irresponsibly escalated the conflict while Ukraine continues to fight in self-defence for a democratic future.

"The ballistic missile attack is yet another example of Putin's recklessness."

However Donald Trump's son Eric thinks the UK is "awfully silly".

Speaking to GB News, he said: "I think it's an awfully silly thing when countries like the UK are suggesting that we start launching missiles deep into Russian territory.

"I don't think many good things could come out of that but that's just my gut intuition."

