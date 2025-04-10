Donald Trump has been slammed on social media and accused of having ‘no plan’ after saying that he wouldn’t pause his tariff plans – only to go back on it a few days later.

The shock decision to pause heavy duties he had just imposed on dozens of countries brought relief to stock markets around the world on Thursday (April 9).

Global markets rallied in relief at the 90-day freeze on tariffs imposed on other countries. Previously, Dow Jones lost more than 2,000 points in a single day last week, and the S&P 500 dropped by six per cent on Friday, too.

However, Trump had been insistent that his administration would go ahead with sweeping global tariffs until just days before the announcement to freeze them was made – and now Trump is being accused of having ‘no plan’ on the economy whatsoever.

Grassroots political organization Really American posted on Twitter/X: “REMINDER: It was only 2 days ago when Trump was asked if he was open to a pause, and his reply was ‘We're not looking at that.’ Trump just proved that he has no plan, and is just lurching from crisis to crisis, all caused by him.”

The post also features a clip of Trump in the Oval Office, with Trump responding to questions about a potential 90-day freeze.

Commentator Ron Filipowski also posted a screenshot of a response to rumours of a freeze from the “Official Rapid Response account of the Trump 47 White House” – again pointing out that just days ago, the White House had denied a freeze would take place.

In fact, just days ago, Donald Trump was making the bizarre claim that world leaders were panicking and ‘kissing his ass’ to make a deal with him over tariffs .

