Trump’s warnings about the economy come back to haunt him - just four months on

Yet again, one of Donald Trump’s old social media posts has aged terribly in light of current events. This time, after the US president’s tariffs on international trade have spooked the markets and triggered economic turmoil, a tweet from as recently as four months ago has resurfaced online.

Just days away from polling day for the US presidential election he ended up winning, the Republican warned that the country would be “three days away from the start of a 1929-style economic depression” if Democrat rival and then vice president Kamala Harris was victorious.

He added: “If I win, you are 3 days away from the best jobs, the biggest paychecks, and the brightest economic future the world has ever seen.”

Yeah, about that, Donald…

Dow Jones lost more than 2,000 points in a single day last week, and the S&P 500 dropped by six per cent on Friday, too.

The week in which Trump announced the reciprocal tariffs was the worst week for the stock market since 2020, and the markets are expected to open lower on Monday morning.

Oh, and JPMorgan raised the risk of a US recession to 60 per cent on Friday.

All of this has prompted Twitter/X users to return to the tweet and point out just how wrong Trump was:

“This tweet aged… poorly,” wrote another:

A third said Trump was “projecting” when he made his prediction:

And all of this is in direct contrast to a claim made by Harris during the election campaign, when she said 16 Nobel laureates had concluded that Trump’s plan for the economy “would increase inflation and by the middle of next year, would invite a recession”:

Harris even referenced her prior warnings at the Leading Women Defined summit on Friday, when she said “there are many things that we knew would happen”.

“I’m not here to say I told you so,” she added.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.