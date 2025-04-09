Donald Trump says world leaders are 'kissing his ass' over tariffs in bizarre claim

Donald Trump made a bizarre claim that world leaders are panicking and ‘kissing his ass’ to make a deal with him over tariffs.

The president gave a speech at the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday night (April 8).

Claiming that leaders were desperately trying to reduce levies amid the huge global tariffs, Trump said: “These countries are calling us up, kissing my a**”

“They are dying to make a deal,” he added.

He then mocked them, putting on a meek voice and saying: “Please, Sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, Sir.”

Trump went on to claim that he had had the “most successful 100 days in the history of this country” – clearly forgetting that the swathe of sweeping global tariffs on goods imported into the country have sent stock markets around the world spiralling.

Meanwhile, yet again, one of Trump’s old social media posts has aged terribly in light of current events. This time, after the US president’s tariffs on international trade have spooked the markets and triggered economic turmoil, a tweet from as recently as four months ago has resurfaced online.

Dow Jones lost more than 2,000 points in a single day last week, and the S&P 500 dropped by six per cent on Friday, too.

