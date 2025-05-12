US President Donald Trump teased it as “one of the most important and impactful” announcements he has ever made on his Truth Social platform, but the news that drug and pharmaceutical prices will see a 30 to 80 per cent reduction “almost immediately” was followed by Trump coining a word which already exists.

He told reporters on Monday: “Basically, what we’re doing is equalizing. It’s a new word that I came up with, which I think is probably the best word. We’re gonna equalize.”

Yes, he really said that.

Podcaster Brian Krassenstein mocked the president by sarcastically writing that we are "clearly in the presence of linguistic greatness".

And to make matters worse, the announcement is reminding people of his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Trump told his Truth Social followers on Sunday: “I am pleased to announce that I am pleased to announce that Tomorrow morning, in the White House, at 9:00 A.M., I will be signing one of the most consequential Executive Orders in our Country’s history.

“Prescription Drug and Pharmaceutical prices will be REDUCED, almost immediately, by 30% to 80%. They will rise throughout the World in order to equalize and, for the first time in many years, bring FAIRNESS TO AMERICA!

“I will be instituting a MOST FAVORED NATION’S POLICY whereby the United States will pay the same price as the Nation that pays the lowest price anywhere in the World. Our Country will finally be treated fairly, and our citizens Healthcare Costs will be reduced by numbers never even thought of before.

“Additionally, on top of everything else, the United States will save TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS.”

However, social media users were reminded of how differently people reacted to Biden looking to lower drug prices through his Inflation Reduction Act.

Another account alleged Trump “just claimed [Biden’s] idea for himself”.

And a third expressed disbelief that Trump can “magically lower prices” by simply signing an executive order.





Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.