Donald Trump supporters have been filmed hurling abuse at a British tourist, calling her a "c**t" and shouting "f**k the Queen" as they chased her out of a park in New York City - and social media users love how the tourist handled it all.

A number of Trump supporters have been seen in New York City throughout the former US president's hush money trial.

He was found guilty on May 30 of all 34 charges brought against him; he will be sentenced on July 11 and could face up to four years in jail and thousands of dollars of fines.

Before that, in a video posted on social media on May 29, a British woman was filmed in an altercation with Trump loyalists.

WARNING: The below X / Twitter video contains very strong language



The video starts with a British woman smiling at Trump supporters who are shouting "f**k the Queen" at her.

"Disgusting, aren't they? What disgusting people," the woman says to camera.

"We were actually here purely for entertainment value, we're from England."

A man who she is with comes over and says "we've got to keep going".

The video then cuts to Trump supports continuing to shout at her, with two police officers separating them from getting to her as she leaves.

Shouts of "f**k the Queen, f**k the King" are then heard before a woman in a red Trump hat holding an American flag yells "f*****g c**t" at the woman.

A police officer holds her back and says "she's leaving, just stop".

"Get outta here, burn in hell you liberal f**k," the same woman shouts.

The British woman is then seen speaking to someone else filming her on a phone at the exit of the park.

She says: "We enjoy watching Trump on the TV and we cannot..."

She's then quickly ushered away by the same man as before.

Social media users are loving the tourist's reaction to it all.

































