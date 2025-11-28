Donald Trump erupted at a reporter who asked why he was blaming former President Joe Biden for a shooting involving two National Guard members, given that, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General, the Afghan suspect had already been vetted.

“He went cuckoo … there was no vetting,” Trump insisted of how the incident occured. When the journalist brought up the DOJ's report he lashed out, asking: “Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person?”

This is one of several tense exchanges Trump has had with reporters in recent months, including the infamous "Quiet, piggy" incident just weeks ago.

The exchange has reignited controversy over the 2021 resettlement programme that brought the suspect into the U.S., and whether vetting was thorough or political scapegoating is underway.

