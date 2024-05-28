Donald Trump cricticised for 'human scum' comments on Memorial Day

Donald Trump is being criticised for turning his Memorial Day post into a rant about his legal challenges.

The presumptive Republican nominee made two posts on his Truth Social account in reference to Memorial Day. One post was fairly standard for the federal holiday, featuring a picture of the former President saluting a grave with the text, "We can never replace them. We can never repay them, but we can always remember."

The next, however, has proved controversial, after Trump wrote, "Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country."

Trump continued his rant, aiming it at the "Radical Left, Trump Hating Federal Judge" Lewis Kaplan who presided over his two separate defamation cases brought against him by E. Jean Carroll.

He also attacked Arthur Engoron who he described as, "the N.Y. State Wacko Judge who fined me almost 500 Million Dollars (UNDER APPEAL) for DOING NOTHING WRONG, used a Statute that has never been used before, gave me NO JURY". This is in reference to Engoron, who in February found Trump, his two eldest sons, and other associated with the Trump Organisation liable of defrauding lenders.

The Biden-Harris team were quick to criticise the post, writing on Twitter/X, "Trump posts Memorial Day message with zero mention of fallen American service members, instead calling those who don't support him 'Human Scum'."

Another use asked, "does anyone really want 4 more years of this sh*t? Not a single word about fallen soldiers."

"FYI, calling people 'human scum' in a Memorial Day post while making no mention of the [service members] who lost their lives in service to the country, makes you a human scum," wrote another.

President Joe Biden said in one of many Memorial Day posts: "Today, we join our grief with gratitude. Gratitude to our fallen heroes, to their families, and to the brave souls who continue to uphold the flame of liberty around the world. It is because of them, all of them, that we stand here today. We will never forget that."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.