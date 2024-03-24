Despite Donald Trump claiming he has the money for a $464m bond following a civil fraud judgment, he recently sent out a panicked fundraising message to supporters as his legal costs continue to balloon.

The deadline to pay the huge sum to satisfy the judgment is March 25.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said there is potential for his assets to be seized if the sum cannot be settled, including his iconic Trump Tower, and it's understood her office has already taken steps towards recovering some of his assets.

Last month, she is reported as saying: "If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets."

It led him to plead with his supporters for help in a memo which is understood to have said: "KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS OFF TRUMP TOWER!

"Insane radical Democrat AG Letitia James wants to SEIZE my properties in New York. THIS INCLUDES THE ICONIC TRUMP TOWER!

"Democrats think this will intimidate me. They think that if they take my cash to stifle my campaign, that I’ll give up! Here’s one thing they don’t know: WE WILL NEVER SURRENDER!"

Reports say Trump has approached 'about 30 surety companies through four separate brokers', according to his attorneys, but has so far come back empty-handed in the face of 'insurmountable difficulties'.

But how much is Trump Tower worth?

According to Forbes, its net value is $56m - which is made up of $156m total value and $100m debt.

Explaining this, the Forbes website said: "A Forbes analysis of records suggest that Trump lied about the size of Trump Tower, claiming it included 240,000 square feet of retail and office space.

"Property records lis 235,000 square feet, 53,000 of which cover less-valuable common elements like elevators, public restrooms and mechanical spaces."

As of September 2023, Forbes said Trump's net worth is said to be $2.6b, which includes $870m of golf clubs and resorts, $690m in New York City (NYC) real estate, $640m in cash and personal assets, $190m in non-NYC real estate and $160m in social media and brand business.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.