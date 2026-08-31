Trump sparks criticism by claiming Canada 'thinks of itself as a US state'

Donald Trump has sparked criticism on social media after claiming that Canada is acting like it believes it is a ‘US state’ amid the ongoing trade war.

It comes amid a bitter trade war between America and Canada which saw the latter introduce retaliatory tariffs on US steel and aluminium.

In case you missed it, Trump has also ordered the ‘childish’ renaming of Lake Ontario to ‘Lake America’. Trump said the then proposed change was because “we don’t expect to be doing much business with Ontario any longer”.

In a typically Trumpian development, the 80-year-old president also reposted AI slop that shows him kicking over a Lake Ontario sign and replacing it with a Lake America sign before dancing.

Now, Trump has made comments about Canada in a Fox News interview with Trew Gowdy that haven’t gone done well online.

Trump said about the trade war: "We lose all of this tremendous money. They think they're a state, but they're not a state. Why should we be subsidising Canada?"

The comment sparked a big reaction on social media.

One user wrote: "Nobody here thinks we're a state."

"D E R A N G E D," another said.

"We are actually quite sure we are not a state," a user commented.

"In fact, Canadians do not think we're a state, a state is the last thing Canadians want to be.

I'm not sure how we can make this any clearer," one added.

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