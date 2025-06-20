Donald Trump is often associated with his campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again", but another phrase could rival it, as everyone has been pointing out how often he says it lately.

"Two weeks" has become a popular phrase for Trump to use when discussing foreign policy matters, everything from the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the recent escalations between Israel and Iran.

In April, a reporter questioned the president as to whether he trusts Putin, to which Trump kept his response vague and said, "I'll let you know in about two weeks."

When pushed for further context and detail as to what he meant by "two weeks," Trump responded: "Well, two weeks or less, and if it's a little more time, I say, but you know, they're losing a lot of people."

Last month, Trump was asked in the Oval Office if he thought Putin wanted to end the war with Ukraine amid the Kremlin escalating attacks on the country.

"I can't tell you that, but I'll let you know in about two weeks," Trump told reporters.

The most recent instance was in a White House press briefing where Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt passed on a message from Trump.

"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," Leavitt told reporters, reading Trump's message.

But a reporter was quick to highlight to Leavitt that "two weeks" is often the unit of time Trump says in regard to deadlines and asked how we "be sure he's going to stick to this one on making a decision on Iran."

In response, Leavitt described Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Iran as "two very different complicated global conflicts" and blasted the previous Biden administration of a "complete dereliction of duty on the world stage and American weakness."

"With respect to Russia and Ukraine, because of that American strength and the President's leadership, we have seen these two sides engage in direct negotiations. And the last time the President said two weeks, you saw Russia and Ukraine have direct negotiations for the first time in years. And so, the President is always interested in a diplomatic solution to the problems and the global conflicts in this world.

She then described Trump as "peacemaker-in-chief" and "peace-through-strength President," adding: "...if there's a chance for diplomacy, the President's always going to grab it. But he's not afraid to use strength as well."



All of these instances have since gone viral on social media as everyone else noted just how often Trump says "two weeks".

Republicans Against Trump posted CNN's compilation and wrote, "It's always 'two weeks.'"





"A reporter points out to Leavitt that Trump says something will happen in 'two weeks' all the time and then it doesn't happen," journalist Aaron Rupar said, sharing the recent clip from the White House press briefing.









Meanwhile, the hashtag "twoweaks" has been circulating, and a third person edited the film poster for "28 Years Later" to "2 Weeks Later."





"Two week taco" has also been a catchphrase making the rounds, in reference to the unfavourable nickname "TACO" previously given to Trump, meaning "Trump Always Chickens Out" for flip-flopping on his controversial tariff plans.

Perhaps, Trump will change things up and say "fortnight" in future?

