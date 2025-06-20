Donald Trump’s ‘doomsday plane’ reportedly took an unusual route, raising concerns amid growing fears of a potential WW3.

The Boeing E-4B Nightwatch — often referred to as the ‘doomsday plane’ due to its role as a mobile command centre designed to operate in the event of a nuclear conflict or other national emergencies — reportedly embarked on a flight from Barksdale Air Force Base before touching down at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday night, according to multiple reports.

The E-4B can carry up to 112 people and fly over 7,000 miles. It’s built to resist nuclear blasts, cyber attacks, and electromagnetic interference, with systems to launch retaliatory strikes if needed. Equipped with dozens of satellite dishes, it stays connected worldwide and can stay airborne for a week thanks to mid-air refuelling.

“In case of national emergency or destruction of ground command and control centers, the aircraft provides a highly survivable command, control and communications center to direct U.S. forces, execute emergency war orders, and coordinate actions by civil authorities," as per the US Air Force.

An air-to-air right side view of an E-4B advanced airborne national command post aircraft being refueled from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft Getty Images

Its unexpected alleged journey has fuelled speculation and unease, coming at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions around the globe – especially given Trump's recent Truth Social posts earlier this week.

“We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran," he claimed on the platform. “Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured ‘stuff.’ Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA.”

He followed up: “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Indy100 reached out to The White House for comment

