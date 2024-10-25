Donald Trump just called the US a 'garbage can'

Donald Trump might want to become the next President of the US – but that hasn’t stopped him calling the country a “garbage can” in his latest anti-immigration rant.

The 78-year-old was speaking in Arizona on Thursday when he hit out at the Biden administration.

He also said that Kamala Harris “deliberately dismantled our border and threw open the gates”.

Speaking in Tempe, Trump said: “We’re like a garbage can, you know, it’s the first time I’ve ever said that, and every time I come up and talk about what they’ve done to our country, I get angry. First time I’ve ever said garbage can, but you know what, it’s a very accurate description.”

He went on to speak about Arizona voting, saying: “They got a problem. Gotta make it too big to rig.”

Getty Images

“We must defeat Kamala Harris and stop a radical left agenda with a landslide that is simply too big to rig, and we’re doing that.

“We’re doing that, we’re doing that. If these numbers hold up, and they probably will, why wouldn’t they? Who the hell wants these people in office?”

While Trump was speaking in Atlanta, Kamala Harris held a start-studded rally in Arizona, Georgia.

Harris joined on stage before a packed crowd by Barack Obama, Samuel L Jackson, Spike Lee, Tyler Perry and Bruce Springsteen, the latter serenading her supporters and denouncing Donald Trump as an “American tyrant”.

