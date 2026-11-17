We finally have our new James Bond - and it's none other than Robert Pattinson.

The English actor secured the iconic role after much speculation over the years with other names such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Henry Cavill, Theo James, Idris Elba, Paul Mescal, James Norton, and Jacob Elordi, all being mentioned in the rumour mill.

Pattinson has had a stellar year with roles in The Odyssey, The Drama, PRIMETIME, and the upcoming Dune: Part Three, now he's set to take on one of cinema’s most celebrated characters and become the successor to Daniel Craig who played 007 from 2006 up until 2021.

Robert Pattinson announced as new James Bond Jaap Buitendijk

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team,” said Pattinson.

The new Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve (Prisoners and the Dune trilogy), with Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) writing the script.

“Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin,” said director Villeneuve.

Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI

This is also a new era for the spy franchise, as it will mark the first film to be made under Bond film Amazon MGM Studios.

“Today marks a defining moment for our studio and a significant milestone in the history of James Bond as we proudly introduce Robert Pattinson as the next 007,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

“This iconic character has captivated audiences around the world for more than six decades, and there’s no doubt that Robert’s remarkable range, magnetic screen presence, and quiet intensity make him an exceptional choice to carry that legacy forward. With Denis Villeneuve at the helm, Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing, Tanya Lapointe executive producing, and a brilliant script from Steven Knight, we have a world-class creative team in place to usher in a new era of Bond, and we couldn’t be more excited about the journey ahead.”

This isn't Pattinson's first big film franchise as he also plays superhero Batman in 2022's The Batman and has reprised the role in Matt Reeves’sThe Batman Part II, which is currently in production.

Pattinson first starred Harry Potter franchise in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, produced by David Heyman, and rose to fame when he portrayed vampire Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga.

Other notable films include Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, and Josh and Benny Safdie’s Good Time.

What is the industry saying?

Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP via Getty Images

For years, there has been speculation around the coveted Bond role, with a number of stars names in the running. But that has all finally come to an end with news of Pattinson's casting - a decision that may have come as a surprise to some given his name wasn't mentioned until the eleventh hour with his screen tests in late-October.

"I’ve been wondering several things since the James Bond casting was announced. The first thing was how 'bad' were these other guys if they had been trying to cast the role for a year and then Robert swoops in and has the most seamless audition process," said Tatyana Arrington, entertainment journalist, film critic, pop culture expert and founder of What The Film.

She told Indy100, "I think the casting surprised so many people because on social media, Callum Turner was the clear front runner in terms of what the look of James Bond. Also Robert Pattinson is already Batman. Not to mention he’s been in notable franchises like Harry Potter, Twilight, and Dune. James Bond has always lead with not going with the most notable actor but instead the actor becoming synonymous with the role. Will audiences really see Pattinson as James Bond or he will forever be Edward Cullen?"

Jane Owen, founder and CEO of Jane Owen Public Relations described Pattinson as a "terrific choice."

"Rob has the looks, the British charm and the dry sense of humour you want in Bond. What excites me is that he’s also a little quirky as well as being classy and charming. That gives him room to play 007 with real nuance," she told Indy100.

"I think a lot of people mentally crossed him off the list because he was already Batman. Once you picture him in the dinner jacket, though, it makes perfect sense. At 40, he’s the perfect age to appeal to older and younger audiences alike. He’s old enough to convince a lifelong Bond fan that he’s been doing this dangerous job for years, and he brings an entire generation who grew up watching him in Twilight."

She added that the Bond role "is what takes him from movie star to megastar."

The internet reacts to Pattinson's Bond casting

News of Pattinson being cast as James Bond has sparked lots of reaction on social media - here are the best ones:

One person said, "Imagine being Batman and James Bond what a f***ing actor."









"WE RUN THIS ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY," a second person wrote.





A third person added "He wasn’t lying when he said this," referring to Pattinson's Vanity Fair lie detector test last year where he said, "I like taking jobs off younger actors."





"Playing Batman AND Bond is the kind of greed they talk about in the bible, but I can’t imagine anyone else I’d want to see in the role Villeneuve directed Pattinson Bond is about to hit like CRACK," a fourth person commented.





A fifth person reacted "CHILLSSSSSSJSLSHSLSJSLSJSKSJS."





The British Royal Family responded, "Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr Bond."

















"OH MY GOD THIS IS THE BEST DAY EVER."





"Robert Pattinson walking into any casting call that involves a white male."









"This is the martini of a killer, Bella."





"Being both Batman and James Bond this is the greed they talk about in the Bible."





"Make Kristen Stewart a Bond villain."









"From Edward Cullen to James Bond. History."









"Imagine telling someone in 2008 that Edward from Twilight is James Bond and Batman and everybody’s happy about it. What a strange but fun career he’s had."









"Biblical greed."





"AI won’t take my job. Robert Pattinson will," another wrote.





"I'm very excited for Robert Pattinson to play James Bond. i'm even *more* excited for the decades of wonderfully deranged indie films that Robert Pattinson will then make in a desperate bid to not be forever defined by playing James Bond. we're gonna get a Lighthouse every week."

















"I’ve got a job interview today an-OH F*** ROBERT PATTINSON JUST WALKED IN."





"The concept of Robert Pattinson being Edward Cullen, Batman and James Bond."









"Just got laid off because they gave my office job to Robert Pattinson."





"I can’t believe we have a Gen Z James Bond."













"Twilight literally predicted Robert Pattinson being James Bond btw."









"If you have a job rn that’s because Rob Pattinson doesn’t want it."









"If we're not careful, they're gonna make Robert Pattinson the next Manchester United manager."













"Robert Pattinson has been Batman (one of America’s greatest heroes) & James Bond (one of Britain’s greatest heroes) so it’s only fair they let him be Godzilla next."









"Robert Pattinson gonna play Brittany in the Spears biopic if we don’t take this seriously."





"Somebody get these STIRRED MARTINIS out of here!"





"i need Robert Pattinson to play me at work this week."





"Pattinson really came in last minute and mogged everyone im crying."





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