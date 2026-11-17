A Fox News host had the best response after JD Vance complained about the air traffic control system being “50 years old”.

Last week, travel chaos ensued after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a rare US nationwide grounding of air traffic for only the second time since the 9/11 terror attacks.

The FAA later explained that “excessive data [was] flooding the systems”. Homeland security secretary Markwayne Mullin revealed “patches” and “new technology” were being added to an old system that, it turned out, was not able to handle it.

In response, US president Donald Trump attempted to pass the buck to his predecessor Joe Biden calling his administration an “FAA disaster”. And it seems he’s not the only one trying to shift the blame away from the Trump administration’s failure to upgrade the system in the last two years.

Speaking to Fox News reporter Laura Ingraham, vice president JD Vance said: “The problem, Laura, is that we’re dealing with 50-year-old technology. It works most of the time … Sometimes you have to work on a patchwork of solutions to keep a 50-year-old system up and running. Why do we have a 50-year old system in the first place?”

Ingram responded: “Well, you guys have been in charge for the last two years. Why hasn’t it gotten fixed?”

“Maga is dead bro even Fox News seeing through their bs,” someone suggested.

Someone remarked: “He asked that like he's still running for the job. He's had it two years.”

Another pointed out: “And four years before Biden. In fact, Trump has been in charge 6 of the last 10 years.”

“There is this thing [about] Vance that happens very frequently where he seems to forget that he is the governing incumbent and not campaigning against the incumbent to govern,” another noted.

Someone else added: “Correction… Trump had a whole term plus the last two years and has done absolutely nothing.”

“Goes to show how literally everyone, even Fox News, is tired of the administration acting like their opposition has been in charge for the past two years and that's why all these issues keep arising,” another claimed.

Another person commented: “Is the incompetence and lack of leadership the reason why they have to blame Biden for everything?”

One shocked viewer wrote: “Oh my. Laura pushed back!”

“BECAUSE BALLROOM,” mocked another person.

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